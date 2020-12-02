KP reports 218 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives and infected 218 people during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, three more people died from the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 1,378 in the province.

Another 218 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of the cases to 47,919, it added.

A spokesperson of the KP health department said 281 more patients recovered from the deadly disease during the past 24 hours.

Read More: KP reports 9 fatalities due to Covid-19 in past 24 hours: Health department

Earlier on November 27, in its daily statistical report on the COVID-19 outbreak, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had noted 323 new cases to have emerged taking the total provincial tally of infections to 46,604 cases.

The past 24 hours had recorded at least nine fatalities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had claimed 1,355 lives all over the province.

It may also be noted that according to the health ministry of KP, 277 patients had also recuperated in the 24-hour span.

Comments

comments