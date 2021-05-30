KP records 13 new Covid deaths, 379 fresh infections

PESHAWAR: The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice has Sunday noted 13 new Covid deaths in its daily 24-hour period stats with 379 fresh infection cases emerging across the province, ARY News reported.

With new deaths reported today in the province due to Covid take KP toll to 4,073 so far, the health department said.

READ: Sindh reports 913 more COVID-19 cases, six deaths

On the other hand, at least six more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 5,020.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 913 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 317,648.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh 913 cases, 409 were reported from Karachi.

