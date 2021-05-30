Sindh reports 913 more COVID-19 cases, six deaths  

KARACHI: At least six more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 5,020, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 913 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 317,648.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh 913 cases, 409 were reported from Karachi.

Read More: 15 more die of Covid in Sindh as 1,252 fresh cases emerge

Earlier on May 29, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said in daily Covid briefing on Friday the province had conceded 1,252 fresh cases in a 24-hour period until now with 15 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

With new Covid deaths reported that day, the provincial death toll had risen to 5,003 since the virus outbreak, Sindh CM had said.

The CM had also said in the past 24-hour cut-off period, there had been 15,440 tests conducted across Sindh, and out of the total cases, 780 (or 62 per cent) belonged to Karachi.

On the other hand, the CM had siad 572 people had posted recovery from the virus that day which took total recuperation in the province to 285,975.

