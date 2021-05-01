KP sees 40 new Covid deaths with 864 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: At least 40 new deaths have been conceded on Saturday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province alone while 864 fresh infections as Covid rages across the country into its third wave, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour period today, the health department of KP said in its briefing that 40 more people plunged to death due to Covid-19 across the province taking the death toll to 3,350.

On the other hand, the fresh 864 cases that emerged today in the same period take total infections to 119,277 across KP.

The health department also confirmed that 983 have recovered from the virus as well which means 103,921 in total have posted recuperation from the global pandemic since its outbreak last year.

READ: SC to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

Separately to report today on the Covid front, a five-member bench of the Supreme Cou­rt will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a suo motu case regarding combating the Covid-19 third wave in the country, ARY News reported.

The bench is headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and includes Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The SC registrar office also issued notices to the attorney general, National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and health secretary.

Besides, the apex court also summoned all the chief secretaries and advocate generals of the four provinces.

