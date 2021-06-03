COVID-19 claims 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 12 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,125 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the KP health department, 296 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 133,746.

However, 301 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 125,058 in the province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 92 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,022.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the COVID-19 cases witnessed a minor surge over the past 24 hours as many as 2,028 new cases of the COVID-19 detected. The overall country’s caseload stands at 926,695.

A total of 51,523 samples were tested, out of which 2,028 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.93%, the NCOC said.

3,889 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 852,574. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care has come down to 3,630.

