KP reports 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 18 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,113 in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, 326 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 133,450.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 80 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 20,930.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 1,843 new cases of the COVID-19 detected over the previous 24 hours. The overall country’s caseload stands at 924,667.

A total of 47,183 samples were tested, out of which 1,843 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.90 per cent, the NCOC said.

Read More: KP records 13 new Covid deaths, 379 fresh infections

Earlier on May 30, the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice had Sunday noted 13 new Covid deaths in its daily 24-hour period stats with 379 fresh infection cases emerging across the province.

With new deaths reported that day in the province due to Covid take KP toll to 4,073 so far, the health department had said.

Comments

comments