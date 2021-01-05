COVID lockdown: Pakistan indefinetly suspends consular services in UK

LONDON: Pakistan High Commission in England has suspended Tuesday its consular services for an indefinite period of time following COVID-led lockdown in the United Kingdom, ARY News reported.

The service suspension will be imposed on its consulates in Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester as well, the spokesperson for High Commission said today.

The spokesperson said of the indefinite suspension of consular services due to the national lockdown recently announced in the UK.

For visa, passports, NADRA cards, on the other hand, people can reach out online as the server shall remain functional, he said.

The suspension has come in effect starting Tuesday (today) and will remain enforced until a next announcement by the High Commission, he said.

Covid advisory: CAA updates its international travel categories

Separately earlier yesterday, it was reported that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued new travel restrictions for the passengers coming from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa in view of a second novel coronavirus wave amplified by a newly detected Covid strain found hastily transmissible across Britain.

According to new CAA advisory on inbound travel from UK and South Africa, any Pakistan passport holder with a Business visa, visitor visa or Transit visa can board Pakistani-bound UK and South Africa flight on a condition they test COVID negative in a PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to flight.

