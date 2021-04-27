Register yourself at 1166 for Covid vaccination if you’re above 40

ISLAMABAD: In a welcome development announced yesterday in the government’s bid to fight Covid rampage the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said Tuesday the vaccinations drive is now further open for those 40-year-olds and above who register themselves on the helpline, ARY News reported.

Vaccination Alert:

-Registration of 40-49 years has been opened. Send your CNIC number to 1166

-Walk-in vaccination of 50-59 years starting from Tomorrow at all vaccination centers across the country. pic.twitter.com/AsvDGOYj5t — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 27, 2021

In a tweet posted today by the NCOC’s official handle, it announced that registration of “40-49 years has been opened” for those who would like to get the Covid shots.

“Send your CNIC number to 1166.”

Further in its “Vaccination Alert”, the NCOC said the walk-in vaccination of 50-59 years starting from tomorrow at all vaccination centers across the country.

It may be noted that Pakistan has today witnessed 142 more coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 17,329.

According to the government’s database for tracking the spread of coronavirus, 142 people died of Covid-19 in a single day.

As many as 4,487 new infections surfaced during the past day. The national tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 804,939.

