Pakistan records 4,487 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 10.20%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed 142 more coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 17,329 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the government’s database for tracking the spread of coronavirus, 142 people died of Covid-19 in a single day.

As many as 4,487 new infections surfaced during the past day. The national tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 804,939.

Statistics 27 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,981

Positive Cases: 4487

Positivity % : 10.20%

Deaths : 142 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 26, 2021

The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases was recorded at 10.20%, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Read more: Pakistan purchases over 30 million COVID doses from China: sources

Pakistan has overall conducted 11,632,913 tests to diagnose coronavirus with 43,981 in the past 24 hours.

699,816 people have recovered their health back, while 5,075 patients are still critical at the country’s various hospitals. On Sunday, three planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses had arrived in Islamabad.

