Must download Covid prevention app if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has on Monday laid out new guidelines for all incoming airlines in a circular according to which all passengers must download the Covid prevention app ‘Tawakkalna’ on their phones before they land in the Kingdom, ARY News reported.

All the airlines make sure the passengers know the condition of having the app downloaded in their phones, GACA said in the circular it rolled out today.

Failure to getting registered on the app will land the passengers in trouble as the authority will penalize them, it said today.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia’s mobile application, Tawakkalna, which helped the Kingdom in tackling its COVID cases, is now available globally and its services can be accessed in 75 countries.

In the first phase, the Tawakkalna is operational in 75 countries and users can benefit from it, the local media reports said.

The application has had more than 21 million users in the previous months since its launch and is the official app of the Kingdom approved by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and was developed by the National Information Center.

