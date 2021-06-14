Fresh 479 Covid cases emerge in Sindh with 13 new daily deaths

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah addressed daily Covid briefing on Monday saying the province conceded fresh 479 Covid infections in the past 24-hour period while 13 patients died, ARY News reported.

With fresh cases reported in the cut-off period today, Sindh’s Covid tally has risen to 328,646, the CM said, adding that in the same period 643 have recovered from the infection as well. Total recoveries from the virus reached 300,089 according to him.

Separately, on the casualties, the toll with new 13 deaths today has jumped to 5,256 in Sindh.

In the region-wise breakup of 479 cases today, Karachi accounted for 229 infections that make for 48 per cent of total reported cases.

As many as 16,501 healthcare workers have been infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, ARY News learned through sources.

According to sources at Ministry of National Health, so far 9,856 doctors, 2,353 nurses and 4,292 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 162 healthcare workers have lost their lives , the health ministry sources said.

Overall 16,007 medical workers have recovered from the virus while 316 are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 16 under treatment at hospitals, the ministry’s sources said.

