Covid claims 11 new lives in Sindh with over thousand new cases

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah updated in daily brief 1,049 new Covid cases out of 12,457 samples tested in a 24-hour span Tuesday, ARY News reported.

11 new deaths due to the virus in the same span were reported while in an overall 720 patients are said to be in a critical health, the Chief Minister said earlier today.

Separately, the health ministry numbers showed 707 recoveries from Covid in the past 24 hours as shared by the CM.

It may be noted that 828 out of total cases or 79 per cent belong to Karachi, CM said.

READ: Federal cabinet exempts purchases of Covid vaccines from PPRA rules

Separately on the vaccines, the federal cabinet has exempted earlier today purchases of COVID-19 vaccines from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet meeting where important decisions were taken today.

The federal cabinet has given approval to the exemption of COVID-19 vaccine purchases from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

In another decision, the cabinet members gave approval to the appointment of members of the Press Council of Pakistan. The matter related to review the cabinet’s decision regarding the establishment in 1997 was deferred.

