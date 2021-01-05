Federal cabinet exempts purchases of Covid vaccines from PPRA rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has exempted purchases of COVID-19 vaccines from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet meeting where important decisions were taken today.

The federal cabinet has given approval to the exemption of COVID-19 vaccine purchases from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

In another decision, the cabinet members gave approval to the appointment of members of the Press Council of Pakistan. The matter related to review the cabinet’s decision regarding the establishment in 1997 was deferred.

Read: EPI, NADRA start training of special staff for COVID-19 vaccination

The constitution of an inspection committee was approved for completing the registration of fish processing plants, sources told ARY News. The matter for the construction of a multi-storey building by Pakistan Railways and Ministry of Defence has been deferred.

Moreover, the approval of the decision taken by the cabinet’s committee on institutional reforms during December 17’s meeting was also deferred.

The cabinet okayed December 31’s decision of the cabinet committee for legislation; as well as approved the appointment of the chairman of the board of directors of Pakistan Expo Centres.

Read: Five CTF officials arrested after firing on vehicle in Islamabad

During the meeting, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry raised the issue of the killing of a youth, Usama Satti, by firing of police officials in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed briefed the cabinet members regarding the Islamabad firing incident.

Sources said that Fawad Chaudhry raised objections on some points of the briefing and urged the cabinet members to debate on the firing incident to ascertain the facts.

Read: Ten coal miners killed in Machh shooting incident

Babar Awan apprised the cabinet members regarding the stance of the deceased youth’s parents.

The premier said that such merciless people should not be present in police forces, sources added.

Rasheed also briefed the participants of the meeting regarding his dialogues with the victims of Machh incident.

The federal cabinet members expressed sorrow over the incidents and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

Comments

comments