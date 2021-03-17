Covid third wave: KP notifies closure of business activities on weekends

PESHAWAR: Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government notified on Wednesday closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday in nine Covid hit districts of the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, business centres/markets would be closed in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat, Kohat, Charsadda, Swabi, Malakand and Lower Dir districts of the province on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, medical stores, general stores and other basic necessities shops will remain open on Saturday and Sunday in the abovementioned cities.

The KP government on Monday issued orders for the closure of markets till 8:00 pm in its capital Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshehra, Abbottabad, Swat, Swabi and Malakand. However, it has allowed some shops of essential goods including pharmacies, bakeries, grocery stores and others to remain open.

A complete ban was imposed on wedding halls and in-door restaurants besides giving orders to organise the wedding events in open areas with limited participation of people up to 300.

The province had also banned all cultural, sports events, cinemas, shrines while public parks will be closed till 6:00 pm.

