KP takes special measures to curb COVID-19 spike

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has taken special measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in seven districts by reducing the market timings and banning public events, ARY News reported on Monday.

The KP government issued orders for the closure of markets till 8:00 pm in its capital Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshehra, Abbottabad, Swat, Swabi and Malakand. However, it has allowed some shops of essential goods including pharmacies, bakeries, grocery stores and others to remain open.

According to a notification, a complete ban was imposed on wedding halls and in-door restaurants besides giving orders to organise the wedding events in open areas with limited participation of people up to 300.

The province also banned all cultural, sports events, cinemas, shrines while public parks will be closed till 6:00 pm.

The KP’s decision for imposing restrictions and reducing the business hours is followed by Punjab due to soaring cases of the coronavirus.

Punjab had imposed new restrictions in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat district as spike in COVID-19 cases reported in the province.

Earlier on Sunday, keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in the provinces.

Expressing concerns over the rising number of coronavirus-related deaths and fresh cases in KP and Punjab, the NCOC had urged the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of the virus. Coronavirus situation rapidly worsening in the provinces, warned the NCOC.

Earlier on March 13, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there was a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

