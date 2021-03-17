Covid third wave: Smart lockdown imposed in several Karachi localities

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the local administration on Wednesday imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district Central for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the district administration placed nine union councils of the three sub divisions including North Nazimabad, Gulberg and North Karachi under the micro smart lockdown.

The deputy commissioner put several areas of the district under micro lockdown from March 17th to March 31, 2021.

“In pursuance of the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 and powers conferred in Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic diseases Act 2014, it is hereby ordered that a micro smart lockdown is to be enforced in the specified areas for a period of two weeks,” read the notification.

People living in these areas will have to adhere to the following SOPs:

Anyone entering or exiting these areas will have to wear a mask

Unnecessary movement shall be restricted

All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit

No private/family get-together will be allowed

No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces

All persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative.

Amidst rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government notified on Monday a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province until April 15, to halt the spread of the virus.

The Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 to combat the third wave of infections.

