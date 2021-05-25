Covid-19 vaccination centre established for lawmakers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday established a Covid-19 vaccination centre for lawmakers at the provincial assembly.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani said in a statement that a vaccination center was established in the provincial assembly in order to vaccinate maximum lawmakers against Covid-19.

Moreover, the KP health department today established a mass vaccination Centre at Jalal Baba Auditorium in Abbottabad.

Citizens can avail of services 6 days a week (Friday will be off), from 8 am to 8 pm. All citizens above 30 years and healthcare workers are eligible for vaccination.

In a bid to ensure the safe reopening of the tourism sector, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government yesterday issued new guidelines and coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the KP government spokesperson, all the hotels, guest houses, tour operators, have been directed to get their employees vaccinated against the virus according to the national vaccination policy.

The tour operators and hoteliers are directed to share bookings and visit information of each tourist with local authorities on the attached format for further dissemination.

