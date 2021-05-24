KP govt issues guidelines for reopening tourism

PESHAWAR: In a bid to ensure the safe reopening of the tourism sector, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday issued new guidelines and coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to KP government spokesperson, all the hotels, guest houses, tour operators, have been directed to get their employees vaccinated against the virus according to the national vaccination policy.

The tour operators and hoteliers are directed to share bookings and visit information of each tourist with local authorities on the attached format for further dissemination.

Mandatory collection of negative PCR / RAT COVID-19 report along with CNICs by hotels/guest houses management should be ensured before booking of rooms, he added.

Those guests who are vaccinated should be requested to deposit a copy of the authentic vaccination certificate. Hotels/guesthouses would not book rooms for people above 50 years of age without vaccination certificates after 1st June 2021 or negative Covid test results, as the case may be.

Reservation of rooms would not be done for guests over 40 years of age after 1st July without vaccination certificates or negative Covid test results, as the case may be.

All the restaurants have been directed to ensure all employees serving food wear masks and gloves. The eateries should be open on daily basis for a limited time preferably in open spaces.

Deliver meals if possible to the rooms. Reduce the number of tables to maintain social distancing norms. Staff should maintain minimal contact/ communication during service, the spokesperson added.

