LAHORE: COVID vaccination centres in Punjab to remain closed on the first and 2nd day of Eidul Fitr, said provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The minister said all the vaccination centres across Punjab are currently operational and masses are being vaccinated against the pandemic.

Dr Yasmin said after strict adherence to the COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs), vaccination is 2nd most important step to take.

Commenting on the oxygen issue in the province, the minister underlined the need of the plantation to deal with the environmental change and added that only in Lahore more than 1.1 million saplings have been planted in the last 2 and half years.

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to double staff at the vaccination centres established across the province in the wake of increasing COVID cases.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that vaccination staff is being doubled at the centres to cope with the prevailing situation of the pandemic. She had said that the number of vaccination centres was also being increased to facilitate the masses.

