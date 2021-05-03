Punjab doubles staff at vaccination centres amid Covid-19 surge

LAHORE: Keeping in view the recent alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government has decided to double staff at the vaccination centres established across the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that vaccination staff is being doubled at the centres to cope with the prevailing situation of the pandemic. She said that the number of vaccination centres was also being increased to facilitate the masses.

As many as 80,000 people are being vaccinated against the virus on daily basis across the province, she added. Yasmin Rashid said that all the institutions are making joint efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19. She said that the provincial government will impose more restrictions in the cities where the positivity rate is rising.

Read More: Punjab reports 22 deaths, 2040 corona infections in 24 hours

Earlier today, Punjab had reported as many as 22 deaths and 2,040 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections in the province to 306,929.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 22 more people had died of the virus during this period, pushing the death toll by coronavirus to 8,572.

Of the 2,040 new cases, Lahore had reported 1,049 coronavirus infections.

The Covid-19 pandemic had claimed 79 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 18,149.

Comments

comments