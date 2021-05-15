LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to open its mass COVID vaccination facility at Expo Center Lahore for 24 hours in a bid to facilitate a speedy process of inoculation, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, deputy commissioner Lahore made the announcement saying that the vaccination at the Expo Center facility will continue for 24-hours. “Previously in Ramazan, the vaccination process was continuing in double shifts at the provincial vaccine centers,” he said.

The Punjab government decided to double staff at the vaccination centres established across the province in the wake of increasing COVID cases in early May.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that vaccination staff is being doubled at the centres to cope with the prevailing situation of the pandemic. She had said that the number of vaccination centres was also being increased to facilitate the masses.

As many as 80,000 people are being vaccinated against the virus on daily basis across the province, she added. Yasmin Rashid said that all the institutions are making joint efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19. She said that the provincial government will impose more restrictions in the cities where the positivity rate is rising.

