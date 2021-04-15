Over 750,000 people received COVID jabs in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid announced that as many as 27,323 elderly people received jabs of COVID vaccine on the first day of Ramazan during two shifts in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, the health minister said that 15,130 elderly people got vaccinated in the morning shift while 12,193 received the COVID jab in the night shift.

“The vaccination process of people aged above 60 is going one with a speedy pace in the province,” she said adding that people aged above 70 are being administered a single-dose Covid vaccine.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said that over 136,000 health workers have received their first dose in the province followed by over 83,000 who had also received the second jab.

Similarly, she said over 390,000 elderly people had received their first vaccine dose while 90,000 had received the second jab also. “In total, over 750,000 people have been vaccinated in the province,” the health minister said.

She said that so far the registration process for people aged above 50 is ongoing and as many as 20,000 are vaccinated daily in the province.

Punjab COVID-19 tally

Punjab has reported 68 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department officials said.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department 2,870 infections of novel coronavirus reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 7,209 with 68 more deaths in the pandemic.

With the addition of 2,870 new cases, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 258,441, the health department said.

Provincial capital city Lahore reported 1,726 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. In Rawalpindi 145 new cases of the virus reported in a day.

