COVID vaccination: Almost 800,000 Pakistanis jabbed to date

ISLAMABAD: The vaccination drive in the country has Tuesday shared the numbers of total people having received their Covid shots that stand at 788,514 to date, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by relevant sources for the province-wise breakup, about 360,422 people in Punjab have been administered their shots.

Sindh follows with 234,254 people in total to have received their anti-viral jabs.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are trailed by 88,703 and 26,101 people now inoculated.

Moreover, the federal capital of the country has 88,703 people have received at least the first doses of their Covid shots. While Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have the score of 25,327 and 11,920 in that order.

READ: PM chairs NCC meeting after Covid-19 recovery, says can’t afford lockdown

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 after his recovery from the infection.

Prime Minister Khan presided over the NCC meeting through a video link from his Bani Gala residence.

Comments

comments