COVID Vaccines: Sindh jabs 44,638 frontline workers so far

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has administered 44,638 Covid-19 vaccine shots to the province’s frontline workers according to the statistics it released Monday for the period spanning from February 3 when it began the drive to 21, ARY News reported.

In its district wise break up, the government stats noted in District South of Karachi 8,078 frontline workers were jabbed with Covid shots while Karachi East’s Dow Hospital vaccinated 4,100 workers.

Moreover, the Qatar Hospital of Karachi’s West jabbed 3,684 shots followed by Center’s hospitals that collectively saw 3,938 front-liners jabbed with immunity builders.

In the Korangi District of the metropolis, 3,203 workers have been jabbed so far, while Malir administered 2,516 health workers their Covid shots.

On the other hand from other parts of the province, total vaccinations from District Jamshoro stood at 5,278, while in District Shaheed Benazirabad the shots administered were 4,795.

Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpur Khas administered 1,977, 953, and 1,107 shots to their frontline staffers, respectively.

The coronavirus killed one more person in Sindh during the past 24 hours, lifting the provincial death toll to 4,293 whereas 225 new infections emerged, taking the tally to 256,444.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 9869 samples were tested, out of which 225 cases turned out to be positive.

