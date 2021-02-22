Web Analytics
Sindh reports 225 fresh Covid infections

Sindh coronavirus deaths

KARACHI: The coronavirus killed one more people in Sindh during the past 24 hours, lifting the provincial death toll to 4,293 whereas 225 new infections emerged, taking the tally to 256,444.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 9869 samples were tested, out of which 225 cases turned out to be positive.

So far 2,958,840 tests have been conducted in the province while 239286 patients have recovered, including 175 recovering overnight.

Currently, 12,741 patients are under treatment, of them 12,286 are in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 445 at different hospitals.

Read More: COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 16 deaths 1,160 new cases in a day

The condition of 406 patients is stated to be critical, 55 of them have been shifted to ventilators. Out of 225 new cases, 110 were reported from Karachi, including 51 from East, 7 Central, 37 South, 11 Malir, 7 West and 3 Korangi.

