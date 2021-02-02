KARACHI: Some 84,000 coronavirus vaccines meant for Sindh province have landed Tuesday in the port city via a private jet on Tuesday which are set to be administered to frontline workers, including doctors, medical staffers, and paramedics starting tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The provincial health minister Azra Pechuhu confirmed the development and expressed her gratitude to medical and paramedical staffers who continue to resist the spread of pandemic.

She further said the staffers employed in vaccination centers will be given an extra basic salary.

Earlier yesterday, Sindh’s health minister Azra Pechuho said the province will begin its Covid vaccination drive from February 3 with its medical and paramedical staff, termed frontline workers, to get jabs in the first phase.

The provincial health minister said Sinopharm vaccination has proven to be 90 per cent effective in building defense against COVID-19 as she noted first places to administer the vaccinations to be Korangi Hospital, Urban Health Center in Malir, followed with Qatar Hospital in Orangi, Jinnah Hospital, Khaliq Dena Hall, and Liaquatabad Hospital.

Moreover, Children Hospital Karachi, DOW’s Ojha chapter have too been considered for vaccination arrangements while LUMHS Jamshoro and MCH Center in Benazirabad have too been considered Adult Vaccine Centres (AVCs)

