CPEC Authority to open tender of Dhabeji special economic zone today

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lieutenant General (Retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, announced that the tender of the Dhabeji special economic near Karachi will be opened on Thursday (today), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Asim Saleem Bajwa in a statement said that the construction work on Dera Ismail Khan Motorway is underway which would be expanded to Zhob, whereas, the CPEC Authority is going to begin construction work on Hoshab to Awaran soon.

He said that the authority is committed to utilising services of local human resource and providing opportunities to the workers for CPEC project. The government has included three out of nine special economic zones (SEZs) in its top priority.

Around 1,000 acres of land was acquired to construct the Rashakai economic zone and a formal process to sign an agreement was also completed. Moreover, the foundation stone was laid for a special economic zone in Faisalabad.

