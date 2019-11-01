ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar on Friday termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as ‘an important pillar’ of the economic structure of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Khusro Bakhtiar, in his latest statement, said that the federal government is taking the mega economic project to its new height as it is an important pillar of the country’s economic structure.

“ML-1 project will make the Pakistan Railways compatible with the modern requirements. We will complete CPEC’s western route from Islamabad to Quetta, whereas, the development work on Gwadar airport is continued in full pace. The government is taking solid steps for meeting energy requirements.”

“In the next three years, the authorities will complete the construction of Islamabad-Quetta Motorway and Gwadar master plan will be filed on November 6.”

“Special plans are being considered for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.” He further said that the government will complete the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project on a priority basis. He added that the projects initiated for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan are also among the priorities of the present government.

The minister said that a joint forum has been constituted by Pakistan and China for the enhancement of the industrial sector which would be made functional soon.

