Era of development, prosperity has begun in Pakistan, says Khusro Bakhtiar

KHANPUR: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday said the era of development and prosperity has begun in Pakistan.

He was visiting his election constituency NA-177, Rahim Yar Khan-III, here today.

Bakhtiar said China is establishing a steel mill near China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will increase employment opportunities.

He said the government is focusing on the uplift of underdeveloped areas by providing electricity, roads and other basic facilities.

On September 13, Bakhtiar had said that the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will focus on welfare projects for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

The minister was chairing the 58th Progress Review Meeting of CPEC projects.

He had said that the incumbent government, in consultation with the government of China, has succeeded in expanding its scope to include other priority areas under its framework including socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, agricultural and industrial cooperation.

