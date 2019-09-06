CPEC bringing transformation in Pakistan’s economy: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says CPEC projects are bringing a transformation in the economy of Pakistan and all its projects are receiving top priority in their implementation.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad on Friday, he said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one of the central focus of the government, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Advisor said we value the Chinese assistance and support in building infrastructure, road networks, and energy projects and we look forward to exploring more avenues for further enhancing bilateral cooperation for regional connectivity and stability.

The Chinese envoy conveyed the desire and commitment of his country to extend any support and assistance for further boosting the bilateral relations, particularly further increasing the Chinese investment in Pakistan.

He also informed of the keen interest of the Chinese government and entrepreneurs for extending cooperation with regard to joint ventures in various fields between the two countries.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday (yesterday) the government has overcome pressing challenges the economy faced by taking right decisions.

“The government has its focus shifted to accelerating the pace of growth by creating an enabling atmosphere for businesses and boosting growth in key sectors such as agriculture.”

He made these remarks while talking to a group of foreign investors representing international banks and financial institutions looking to invest in the capital market of Pakistan.

