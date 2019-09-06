PM Imran reviews steps being taken for economic progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed steps being taken by different ministries for economic progress and prosperity in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran emphasized on provision of all possible facilitation to industry for country’s economic development and to expedite the economic process and create job opportunities.

He noted that registration of industrial units was necessary for protection of rights of workers and labourers. The prime minister said provision of facilities for registered industrial units was equally important to avoid any interruption in the industrial process.

Read More: Hafeez Shaikh calls on PM Imran, discusses economic roadmap

Poverty alleviation, Ehsas Program and matters pertinent to construction sector and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting principally agreed on inspector less regime in Punjab and a third-party inspection process concerning essential procedures. On the occasion, the prime minister directed to prepare a strategy in this regard.

He was briefed about problems being faced by industrial units in Punjab from various government departments in the name of inspection. A detailed briefing was also given on the procedure to protect industrial workers’ rights and measures to further improve the provision of health, education, and other facilities to labourers.

Comments

comments