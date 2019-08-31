NA speaker, Hafeez Sheikh discuss economic situation of country

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, economic situation and measures initiated by the government for the restructuring of the economy came under discussion.

The speaker on the occasion said the development of the country was directly dependent on its economic situation. Asad Qaiser said the present government inherited a messed up economy however the government sagaciously handled the situation.

The speaker said the government should formulate durable economic policies which should be pro-poor and people yielding low incomes must not effect.

Asad Qaiser also suggested for giving incentives to farmers.

Hafeez Sheikh apprised the speaker about the steps taken by the government for revival of economy and to generate economic activity in the country.

Earlier on August 27, the NA speaker inaugurated “Mehman Khana” (Guest House) at Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Swabi.

He said the government was committed to stabilize the national economy steer the country on path of development and prosperity.

