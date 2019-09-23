CPEC to transform Pakistan into regional economic hub: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Monday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will make Pakistan economic hub of the region.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 70th anniversary of establishment of People’s Republic of China in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous said Pak-China friendship is higher than Himalaya, deeper than ocean and sweeter than honey, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said people of Pakistan recognize China as their friend on economic, diplomatic and security fronts. The special assistant said that China was extending exemplary support to Pakistan for sensitization of youth and their education.

Under CPEC, Pakistan will emerge as an economic hub in the region, she said and added that the Chinese mega project was assurance of economic development of the whole region.

She said China and Pakistan are one nation residing in two different territories.

Earlier on September 17, Pakistan and China had decided to complete multi-billion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects on priority basis.

The accord had come at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad.

Talking to the Chinese ambassador, who called on him in federal capital, PM Imran had said that CPEC project will bring progress and prosperity to Pakistan.

