Asim Saleem Bajwa denies slowdown in CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday rejected baseless rumours regarding the slowing down of the CPEC projects amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Asim Saleem Bajwa while rejecting the baseless propaganda articles said that the CPEC project was making steady progress as they were in position to launch the phase-II of the multi-billion project with enhanced scope.

Rumours about CPEC slowing down totally baseless.Misdirected Propaganda Articles keep appearing.Reality;#CPEC making steady progress&is at the cusp of launching phase2 with enhanced scope,involving Chinese&Pak pvt secs.Industry,agri/food security,Sc&Tech&tourism addl focus areas — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) April 8, 2020



He said that the second phase would involve private investors from Pakistan and China exploring business opportunities in industry, agriculture, food security, science and technology, tourism and other focused areas.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on February 26 said that the nature of the projects in CPEC phase II will be different from the earlier stage.

Speaking in a meeting of the National Assembly’s standing committee for Planning, the minister said that the railways’ Main Line-I (ML-I), agricultural and industrial sector projects will be implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking on second phase of the CPEC, Umar said these projects will be completed in partnership with the private sector.

The businessmen and agriculturists, having business links with China will be given priority in these projects, the minister said.

Some companies of Pakistan have already initiated joint ventures with China in agriculture research, Asad Umar said.

He also urged for political ownership of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and stressed for constitution of a sub committee in this regard.

