CPEC to help Pakistan in tapping its full potential in various fields: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed optimism that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help Pakistan to tap its full potential in the domains of energy, industry, and infrastructure.

He was talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The President emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation between both countries on the completion of various projects under it is exemplary.

The President said the friendship between China and Pakistan has stood the test of time and CPEC will play an important role in further cementing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President said China has always stood by Pakistan on issues of our core national interests. He particularly appreciated China’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

