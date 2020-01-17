Web Analytics
Govt mulls release of 1 lac tonnes of wheat from PASSCO quota: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the surge in flour prices across Pakistan, sources privy to the development claimed on Friday, ARY News reported.

Sources went on to claim that Jehangir Tareen along with Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar has been designated with the task for an immediate resolution to the conundrum.

Both politicians have been directed to find remedies ensuring the price of flour comes down, sources informed.

The prime minister has tasked Tareen and Bakhtiyar to seek counsel from the Chief Minister’s of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and come up with worthwhile solutions to the problem.

The federal government is mulling releasing 1 lac ton of wheat from the quota of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

Sources also went on to claim that the government is looking to import 3 lac tonnes worth of wheat in the year 2020.

