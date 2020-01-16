No respite from inflation as ghee, oil, flour prices go up

KARACHI: There seems no respite from skyrocketing prices of essential commodities as rates of ghee, edible oil and various flour varieties have been once again jacked up in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi Retail Grocers Group, the prices of ghee and cooking oil have moved up by upto Rs30.

Per litre cooking oil is selling at Rs254, while ghee is available at Rs256 per litre.

Read More: Govt notifies 15 percent reduction in prices of 89 medicines

The grocers group said oil manufacturers have given no explanation for the recent increase in the prices of these essential kitchen items.

Meanwhile, the prices of flour are also on the rise as Chakki flour is now selling at Rs70 as against Rs65 per kg. Flour No.2.5 is available at Rs62 as compared to Rs57-58 per kg.

Read More: Naan, Chapati prices fixed in Karachi

Flour millers have termed the latest increase temporary and say the prices would see a decrease once wheat supply improves.

Earlier, on Jan 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited a Utility Store outlet in Islamabad and got a briefing regarding the relief package, stock position of essential commodities and availability at outlets throughout Pakistan and employment of technology to ensure that the subsidy provided by the Government reached the target population.

Read More: World food prices surge for third month to 5-year high in December

All basic food items are available on utility store outlets at prices lower than the open market.

The Prime Minister speaking on the occasion said that the effort was being made to cater to the middle and lower-middle-class of the country who have been the most affected by the rate of inflation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government’s relief package of Rs. 7 billion was aimed at providing basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates through the country’s 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Comments

comments