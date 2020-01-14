Naan, Chapati prices fixed in Karachi

Karachi: The provincial authorities on Wednesday issued directives to fix the prices of naan and chapati in the city upto Rs 10, in a step it termed in the interest of the general public.

A notification issued from the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani today read that the prices were fixed under Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005 and after consultation from the stakeholders.

As per the notification, a tandoori naan prepared from 120 grams of paira would be sold out at Rs 10 while a tandoori roti or chapati made from 110 grams paira would be sold out at eight rupees.

It said that the rates will be applied in Karachi only and all tandoor owners were directed to place digital weighing machines at the shops, enabling consumers to check the weight of the paira. The owners were also asked to display the rates at visible places.

Read More: Rs 1 billion granted as ‘Roti subsidy’ on gas for small bakers

They were prohibited from wrapping up the roti in the newspaper or using plastic bags for the purpose along with ensuring proper hygiene at their shops.

Comments

comments