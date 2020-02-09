CPLC data reveals over 90 bikes being stolen, snatched every day in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Sunday released its monthly crime statistics report, showing an increase in the street crimes during the month of January, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, overall 191 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month.

The report reveals that snatching and stealing of two-wheeler vehicles remained higher in the city as over 90 bikes were stolen or snatched during the last month. The authorities remained successful in recovering only 285 bikes.

Overall, 1912 incidents of a citizen being deprived of their mobiles phones from the city while 30 people were killed in January.

Two cases of kidnapping for ransom case was reported from the city in the month, the report added.

Street crimes remained on the rise in the port city in December 2019 despite the law enforcement agencies’ claims of having stepped up measures to rein in outlaws.

According to crime statistics compiled by Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), as many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others snatched at gunpoint in December. Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered.

The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in Karachi city last month.

As per the data, 1,865 mobile phones were snatched, of which 236 were recovered.

