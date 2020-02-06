Student deprived of bike, valuables in Karachi’s red zone

KARACHI: Street crime appears to be on the rise in Karachi as a student was deprived of his motorcycle, cell phone and other valuables in the port city’s red zone in broad daylight on Thursday.

The incident, which took place in the Lucky Star area, gives the lie to the law enforcement agencies’ claims of making efforts to rein in street crime.

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows two men on a motorcycle snatching a bike from the student as one of them slaps the youngster while the other gets off and snatches the bike from him.

Later, a third man emerges with a pistol in his hand and loots mobile phone and other valuables from the student.

According to crime statistics released by Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in the month of January, as many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others snatched at gunpoint in December.

Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered.

The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in the Karachi city last month.

As per the data, 1,865 mobile phones were snatched, of which 236 were recovered.

115 four-wheelers were snatched and 12 others stolen, of them 43 were recovered and handed over to their owners.

No case of kidnapping for ransom or bank robbery was reported while one extortion case surfaced.

A total of 19 case of homicide were reported to CPLC last month, the report said.

