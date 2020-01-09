Crime statistics show bike theft on the rise in Karachi

KARACHI: Street crimes remained on the rise in the port city in December 2019 despite the law enforcement agencies’ claims of having stepped up measures to rein in outlaws, ARY News reported.

According to crime statistics compiled by Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), as many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others snatched at gunpoint in December. Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered.

The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in the Karachi city last month.

As per the data, 1,865 mobile phones were snatched, of which 236 were recovered.

115 four-wheelers were snatched and 12 others stolen, of them 43 were recovered and handed over to their owners.

No case of kidnapping for ransom or bank robbery was reported while one extortion case surfaced.

A total of 19 case of homicide were reported to CPLC last month, the report said.

