Boy who resisted Dua Mangi’s abduction bid undergoes surgery

KARACHI: Doctors on Thursday performed a surgery at Haris Fatah Somroo, taking out a bullet from his body, ARY NEWS reported.

The operation was carried out after 12 days of the incident in which the boy resisted an abduction bid of Dua Mangi and suffered bullet wounds in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city. It lasted for one hour and the doctors were successful in taking out a bullet from his body.

The family said that the doctors treating the boy have expressed concern that his lower body segment might suffer from the bullet wounds.

Speaking regarding the bullet taken out from the body, the hospital administration said that it would be handed over to police authorities after a letter seeking its possession from them.

Read More: Family paid Rs2mn for Dua Mangi’s release: sources

Dua Mangi was abducted on November 30 and later returned home after an alleged ransom payment, a preliminary statement from the victim was recorded on Tuesday said.

Mangi’s official statement to the police stated that she had gone out on a leisurely stroll with friend Haris Fatah after having tea at a nearby tea stall when a speeding car stopped in front of them and tried to kidnap her.

“There was a lot of hue and cry and Haris was shot in the commotion by the abductors,” the statement read.

Comments

comments