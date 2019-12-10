Dua Mangi reveals torrid details of captivity, kidnapping

KARACHI: Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on November 30 and later returned home after an alleged ransom, a preliminary statement from the victim was recorded earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mangi’s official statement to the police stated that she had gone out on a leisurely stroll with friend Haris Fatah after having tea at a nearby tea stall when a speeding car stopped in front of them and tried to kidnap her.

Read More: Family paid Rs2mn for Dua Mangi’s release: sources

“There was a lot of hue and cry and Haris was shot in the commotion by the abductors,” the statement read.

She further detailed that the abductors after forcing her into the car had a firm grip on her mouth to keep her from shouting and blindfolded her so that she couldn’t see what was happening or who was kidnapping her.

Dua Mangi claimed that she counted two cars which were changed after the abductors ditched the one she was kidnapped in and is also visible in various CCTV footage’s available of the incident.

Read More: Dua Mangi case: Two suspects held, whisked to unknown location for questioning

The victim also said that she was kept in solitary confinement and her blind fold was only removed during the times she was fed during captivity, she said that she was unable to see any of her abductors as they adorned masks whenever they came in front of her or pushed the food inside the space she was confined to through an opening.

“My hands and feet were tied and was made to hear loud music through headphones so that I may not hear what was being discussed among the abductors, the exercise was undertaken to keep me from escaping and also to keep their identities hidden,” the statement read further.

Read More: Injured Haris records his statement in Dua Mangi kidnap case

Ms Mangi had reached home on Friday night. Her family members declined to disclose details about how she got back home.

Her maternal uncle Wasim Mangi confirmed his niece’s return, adding that she was fine.

Comments

comments