Injured Haris records his statement in Dua Mangi kidnap case

KARACH: An eye-witness, Haris, who was wounded by bullet shot of kidnappers while saving Dua Mangi, has recorded his initial statement before the police investigators, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that Haris recorded his initial statement before the investigators today where he identified the vehicle from CCTV footage of the Dua Mangi kidnap incident.

In a question by investigators, the young man wrote that the abductors were four to five in numbers who had kidnapped the 20-year-old girl.

On the other hand, the family members of the abducted girl had expressed dissatisfaction with probe yesterday as the police department has not yet been able to trace the whereabouts of Dua Mangi.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday night. The kidnappers also shot and injured her friend Haris Fatah when he put up resistance in the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station.

Her maternal uncle Aijaz Mangi, expressing displeasure over the police probe, said the investigators seem to have made no real progress as they are standing at a point where they had begun even after five days of the probe.

“The police’s performance is dismal,” he said, claiming they are not probing the aspects that can lead to a breakthrough.

Aijaz Mangi urged the Sindh government as well as the federal government to take measures for early and safe recovery of the abductee.

“Dua’s kidnapping is not a personal issue but a criminal act,” he emphasised, adding the kidnappers have not contacted for any ransom for her release until now. He also demanded better medical treatment of the injured friend of her niece.

On December 1, Haris had sustained severe gunshot wound as unidentified people in a vehicle fired bullets at him and abducted the girl walking alongside with him in Karachi.

The incident took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Bukhari Commercial where a group of men in a vehicle fled after kidnapping the girl. The victims are identified as Dua and Haris. Haris was later shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation team had decided to hold geo-fencing of the crime site, however, the concerned authorities are still unaware of the whereabouts of the abducted girl and the vehicle used in the incident.

