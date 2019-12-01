Girl abducted after culprits fire gunshots to teenage boy in Karachi

KARACHI: A teenage boy has sustained severe gunshot wound as unidentified people in a vehicle fired bullets at him and abducted the girl walking alongside with him in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Bukhari Commercial where a group of men in a vehicle fled after kidnapping the girl. The victims are identified as Dua and Haris. Haris was later shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South told media that the department is investigating the incident and recording statements of eye-witnesses.

He confirmed that the boy was wounded by gunshots fired by the culprits, who abducted the girl. The police officer said that it seems not an abduction for ransom case citing the financial condition of the girl.

Police officials said Haris confirmed in his initial statement the people in a car who kidnapped her friend after firing a bullet to him. The wounded boy and the abducted girl are residents of Korangi, officials added. They said that the victims were walking in the area at the time of the incident.

Read: Karachi police recover abducted minor girl, one arrested

The investigation process has been expedited by the officials of police and Rangers to get more evidences and CCTV footages but facing difficulties to acquire it as the trade centres around the incident’s site were shut at late night.

Police officials said that the department will record a detailed statement of the wounded boy after improvement of his health condition.

The investigation team has decided to hold geo-fencing of the crime site, however, the concerned authorities are still unaware of the whereabouts of the abducted girl and the vehicle used in the incident.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police took notice of the incident and asked SSP South to send details of the incident. He directed police authorities to take legal action in light of the media reports and statements of the eye-witnesses.

Comments

comments