Police recover vehicle that might be used in kidnapping Dua Mangi

KARACHI: The police claimed to have recovered a car having resemblance with the one which was used in abduction of a 20-year-old girl, Dua Mangi, from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Alam Odho, the vehicle was recovered near Shahrai-e-Faisal. It emerged that the suspects may have fled away by leaving the vehicle.

Mr. Odho said the forensic of the recovered car will be carried for a clear picture and direction in the case.

It is being speculated that the car used for the abduction may have been stolen from Tariq Road area of Karachi.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the car is very specific to the details of one which had reportedly been stolen earlier.

Read more: Police still clueless about woman kidnapped in Karachi’s DHA

According to details, the car used to carry out the deed was a granite colored honda civic ‘eagle eye’, exactly the same that was snatched in a street crime prior.

The owner of the car told that his car was forcibly taken away from him at gun-point three days back.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint of the father of the boy who was wounded by the kidnappers under charges of abduction and attempt to murder.

Civil society and social media has created an uproar on the matter and are demanding justice, safe recovery of Dua Mangi.

