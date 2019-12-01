Police still clueless about woman kidnapped in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: Investigators are still clueless about the whereabouts of 20-year-old Dua Mangi who was kidnapped while her friend, Haris, shot and injured by an unidentified armed men in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday evening.

A probe team investigating the abduction incident visited the site on Sunday morning to collect evidence and CCTV footage of the spot and record statements of eyewitnesses.

The investigators found an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the spot and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

A waiter at a tea shop in the area, which Dua along with Haris has been frequenting for the past four months, recounted to the police that they both would visit the shop more often than not. He said he never witnessed anything untoward during their visits over this period.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint of the father of the boy who was wounded by the kidnappers under charges of abduction and attempt to murder.

A CCTV camera footage acquired by ARY shows the culprits getting out of a car and shooting at Haris whilst abducting his friend Dua.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South told media earlier today that the police have been investigating the incident and recording statements of eye-witnesses.

He confirmed that the boy was wounded by gunshots fired by the culprits, who abducted the girl. Apparently, the police officer said, it is not an abduction for ransom case, citing the financial condition of the girl.

Police officials said Haris confirmed in his initial statement the people who came in a car kidnapped his friend after firing a bullet at him.

