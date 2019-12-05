KARACHI: Police have not yet been able to trace the whereabouts of female student Dua Mangi.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday night. The Kidnappers also shot and injured her friend Haris Fatah when he put up resistance in the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station.

Her maternal uncle Aijaz Mangi, expressing displeasure over the police probe, said the investigators seems to have made no real progress as they are standing at a point where they had begun even after five days of the probe.

“The police’s performance is dismal,” he said, claiming they are not probing the aspects that can lead to a breakthrough.

Aijaz Mangi urged the Sindh government as well as the federal government to take measures for early and safe recovery of the abductee.

“Dua’s kidnapping is not a personal issue but a criminal act,” he emphasised, adding the kidnappers have not contacted for any ransom for her release until now. He also demanded better medical treatment of the injured friend of her niece.

Yesterday, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had claimed some progress has been made in the kidnapping case.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, he said although the police investigation into the girl’s abduction has not met with complete success but some progress has been made in the case.

The minister said a video clip has surfaced as action would soon be taken against the culprits involved in the kidnapping of the girl. He expressed the hope that Dua would be recovered and her captors brought to justice.

