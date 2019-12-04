Utilizing all available tech resources to recover Dua Mangi: CM Sindh

GHOTKI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the authorities were utilizing all available technological resources to recover a 20-year-old female student Dua Mangi, who was abducted from a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) street in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

“The police is carrying out a thorough investigation in the case and we are hopeful to recover the girl without suffering any loss,” said the chief minister while talking to media during his visit to Jam House in Ghotki to condole over death of Jam Saifullah Khan Dharejo’s mother.

Responding to the safe city project in Karachi to monitor crime, the chief minister said it was unfortunate that the project could not be completed and was handed over to police authorities on the court directives.

He further said the current perks and salary of the policemen in Sindh province are more than any other province in the country.

Speaking over locusts attack in the province, the chief minister said the federal authorities under plant protection department were responsible for tackling the issue.

“I approached a federal minister over the issue who informed that two of three planes used for spraying pesticides are non-functional while the amount required for pesticides and fuel was also not available,” he said.

The chief minister also poked fun at the federal ministers’ remarks of Rs 17 per kilogram tomatoes and Rs 15 per kilogram beans in the vegetable market.

