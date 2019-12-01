KARACHI: An incident that occurred last night resulting in the abduction of a young girl whilst leaving the guy she was with severely wounded has seen some progress as a case was registered in the regard, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The case has been registered in the name of the father of the guy who was wounded during the crime under the charges of abduction and attempt to murder.

A CCTV camera footage acquired by ARY shows the culprits getting out from a car and shooting at Haris whilst abducting his friend Dua Mangi from Karachi’s area of Defence.

The father of the injured boy, Haris revealed that his son had gone out with his friends and had informed his parents himself about his condition over the phone after getting shot at.

“I was engaged in the conversation with my son, distraught and worried when someone took his phone from him and told him that he was severely injured and bleeding and they were taking him to a nearby hospital,” said Haris’s father.

The incident took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Bukhari Commercial where a group of men in a vehicle fled after kidnapping the girl. The victims are identified as Dua and Haris. Haris was later shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South told media that the department is investigating the incident and recording statements of eye-witnesses.

He confirmed that the boy was wounded by gunshots fired by the culprits, who abducted the girl. The police officer said that it seems not an abduction for ransom case citing the financial condition of the girl.

Police officials said Haris confirmed in his initial statement the people who came in a car kidnapped his friend after firing a bullet at him. The wounded boy and the abducted girl are residents of Korangi, officials added.

